Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

