Leerink Partners Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Leerink Partners reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $715.00 price objective on the stock.

LLY has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $999.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $640.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $776.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $633.20 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $606.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 223,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,875,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,020,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

