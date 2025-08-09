Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,718,700 shares, anincreaseof60.0% from the June 30th total of 3,573,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 828.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 828.8 days.
Becle Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of BCCLF stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. Becle has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.75.
Becle Company Profile
