Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,718,700 shares, anincreaseof60.0% from the June 30th total of 3,573,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 828.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 828.8 days.

Becle Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of BCCLF stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. Becle has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Becle Company Profile

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan’s, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

