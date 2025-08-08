Hudson Canyon Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.9% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,682,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,877,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,709,369,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 72.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,685,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,342,967,000 after purchasing an additional 140,669 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $331.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.87. The company has a market capitalization of $612.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.92 and a 12 month high of $375.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,643,224 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

