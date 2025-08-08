Forsta AP Fonden Buys 5,900 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.3% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $178,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,811,000 after buying an additional 1,493,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,025,000 after buying an additional 1,204,337 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $640.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $633.20 and a one year high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $776.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $799.60.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $999.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

