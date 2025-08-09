New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 20,829 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,829 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $172.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average is $118.25. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.56.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

