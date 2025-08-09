Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Has $231,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.2% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $313.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $314.84. The company has a market capitalization of $515.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

