Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $8,283,000. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its holdings in Pfizer by 69.6% in the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 31,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of PFE opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

