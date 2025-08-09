JFG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $200.70 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $279.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

