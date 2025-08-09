Johnson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $200.70 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.46 and its 200-day moving average is $201.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

