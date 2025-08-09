Taylor Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $112.50 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

