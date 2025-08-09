Covestor Ltd Increases Holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 226.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up 0.4% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.90.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock opened at $706.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $702.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.98. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $319.07 and a one year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

