Condor Capital Management Sells 274,272 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,272 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 996,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,979,000 after purchasing an additional 173,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

