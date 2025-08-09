Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 59,805 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,805 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of Iron Mountain worth $61,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:IRM opened at $90.22 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 2,242.86%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,600. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $6,937,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,543,507. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.