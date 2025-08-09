Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 0.5%

Workday stock opened at $222.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.27. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,578.22. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $17,383,945.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,679,111.17. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.