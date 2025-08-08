Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,123 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,793,000 after buying an additional 794,388 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 133.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 252,736 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 389,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 56,147 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $171,414.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 232,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,545.20. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the acquisition, the director owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,715 shares of company stock worth $3,081,245. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

