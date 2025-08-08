WBH Advisory Inc. Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $999.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $640.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $776.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $799.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $633.20 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $606.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

