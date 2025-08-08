Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $4.48 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 306.1% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.13.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock worth $34,679,277. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

