Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Visa by 38,416.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,173,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Visa by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,771,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,707 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $673,689,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,022,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $746,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE V opened at $331.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $612.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.92 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,100 shares of company stock worth $27,643,224 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

