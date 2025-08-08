Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $311.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $314.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.