Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $55.36 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.7% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,960,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $635.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $642.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $640.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

