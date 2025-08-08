Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $497,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,678,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,932,778. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $469.81 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $168.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $518.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

