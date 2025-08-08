Savvy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Savvy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 599,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after buying an additional 117,547 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,253.0% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 143,191 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,138,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 142,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

