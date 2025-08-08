Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 82,145 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 904,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,145 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $108,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 75.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 209.6% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $83,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 209,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,240,816.03. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $30,611,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 236,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,613,505.65. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock worth $223,195,427. 27.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABNB stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.06.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. BNP Paribas upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

