Savvy Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,854,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,215 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in AT&T by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,009,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,139,000 after purchasing an additional 995,866 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations raised its position in AT&T by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 345,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.66.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

