Swiss National Bank Sells 7,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,385,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 0.5% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Philip Morris International worth $696,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 27.6% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 23.3% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $168.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.50 and its 200 day moving average is $162.84. The firm has a market cap of $261.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $114.94 and a one year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

