Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Increased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $640.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $606.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $776.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $799.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $633.20 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $999.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

