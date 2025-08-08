Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,987 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $715,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,889,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities downgraded Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

Boeing Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of BA opened at $227.32 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.20. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

