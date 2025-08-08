Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,044 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Truist Financial worth $95,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in Truist Financial by 360.2% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 435.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 56.68%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.