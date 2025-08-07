Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 36,877.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after buying an additional 200,614 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,553,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $156.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $158.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.47.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.2104 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.