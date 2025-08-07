Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.07 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

