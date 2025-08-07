iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,059 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE DD opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.