DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Decreased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 256,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 197,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 37.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of -150.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.81.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.