Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,523 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Xylem by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after buying an additional 263,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,009,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,229,000 after buying an additional 359,276 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 469,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $143.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.81. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

