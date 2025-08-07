Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 102 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $213,154,000 after purchasing an additional 582,317 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 26,732.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583,864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $110,969,000 after purchasing an additional 581,688 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,519,132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $858,902,000 after purchasing an additional 432,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $322,764,000 after purchasing an additional 414,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,671,388 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $555,248,000 after purchasing an additional 377,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $205.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.82. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $259.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.