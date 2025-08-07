Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,245 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1,464.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

DELL opened at $128.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.16. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $147.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. This trade represents a 46.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,158,310. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,947,063 shares of company stock worth $1,577,559,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.06.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

