Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 88.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Labcorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Labcorp by 140.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Labcorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:LH opened at $261.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.89. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.38 and a 1 year high of $283.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.58.

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,480. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,614,818.26. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,605 shares of company stock worth $3,784,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

