Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,654 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 4.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 100.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 30.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.30 price target (down from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday. Finally, Santander downgraded Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.09. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The company has a market cap of $213.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

