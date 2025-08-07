Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $182.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.63 and a 200-day moving average of $176.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

