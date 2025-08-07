ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Makes New $7.98 Million Investment in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 338,598 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,660,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558,488 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,034,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 9,269,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,675 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,033,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,087,000 after acquiring an additional 971,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,054,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $34.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

