Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 109,713 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 659.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,713 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 49,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 30,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $35.91.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

