Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $16,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

