iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Red Crane Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2025

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

