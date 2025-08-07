Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $285,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $57.39 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

