Intrust Bank NA Grows Stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.6%

F opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

