Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,163,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Williams Companies worth $7,838,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,718,333.60. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

