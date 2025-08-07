Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 38,418 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,418 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 132,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.99 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.