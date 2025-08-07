Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Stock Price

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
DUK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.31.
Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9%
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.
Institutional Trading of Duke Energy
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 299,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,500,000 after purchasing an additional 468,549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
