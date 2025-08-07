Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after buying an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $43,842,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.80. The company has a market capitalization of $358.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

