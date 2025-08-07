Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,090,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,989,000 after purchasing an additional 208,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,430,000 after buying an additional 2,224,912 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,712,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,252,000 after buying an additional 267,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6%

PG opened at $152.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.80. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $358.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

